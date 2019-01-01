Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay: Some of the referees in KPL must improve

K’Ogalo coach wants referees in the Kenyan Premier League to up their game

head coach Hassan Oktay says the level of officiating in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) has to improve.

The tactician led the Kenyan champions to their 18th win of the season against on Monday to open a nine-point gap on top of the KPL table.

However, the Cypriot was far from convinced by the level of officiating, despite winning the game 2-1.

“Referees have to improve, they are very inconsistent and make some wanting decisions. Not all are bad, some are doing their job well, but we have some who do not and they are killing the game which is not good,” Oktay told Goal.

Oktay has also admitted his team needs to sharpen the attacking department to avoid dropping points in future.

“We had many chances to kill the game but we did not take them, they punished us from the set-piece and almost conceded the second goal," he added.

"Yes we won the game but the best thing for us to do is take our chances, we can kill the game early."

Gor Mahia are preparing to face in their next league outing at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Thursday.