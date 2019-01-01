Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay reveals why he signed Hashim Sempala from Tusker

The Ugandan midfielder ditched the Ruaraka-based club to sign for the Kenyan champions on deadline day

coach Hassan Oktay has explained the reason for signing Hashim Sempala from .

The Ugandan midfielder crossed over from the Ruaraka-based Brewers to the Kenyan champions on deadline day after agreeing to pen a two-year contract.

The Cypriot has now revealed to Goal that he had to settle for Sempala because he needed to reinforce the midfield as they strive to retain the league title while challenging for other trophies.

“We needed someone in that position and I am happy that Sempala was available to join us," Oktay told Goal in an interview.

"We have many injuries in that area, Ernest (Wendo) is out injured the same as Cassidy (Okeyo), so we needed someone, who can come in and play in that position.”

Speaking on the player, Oktay said:

“Sempala is a high quality player, very disciplined player and I am eager to watch him play for us. I am waiting to see him in training and I know he will add some value for the side,” Oktay added.

“I watched him play against us and I was impressed. He is a very good player, technically gifted when with the ball and also has the physique to take on any player.”

The Ugandan joined Tusker FC from BUL FC and won a double with the Kenyan side in the 2016 season – the trophy and GOtv . In , he also featured for Uganda Revenue Authority and Express FC.