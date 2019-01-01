Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay remains hopeful despite player suspensions

The Green Army will face RS Berkane in the first leg of the Caf Confederations Cup ready to make history once more

coach Hassan Oktay is confident that the absence of several suspended players will not affect the team much, when they will face Renaissance Sportive Berkane on Sunday.

Striker Jacques Tuyisenge, midfielder Ernest Wendo, captain Harun Shakava, and Shafik Batambuze won't be available for the Caf Confederations Cup quarter-final first leg when the Premier League ( ) leaders entertain the Moroccan side.

Also missing is first-choice goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch, who is nursing a shoulder injury.

“The unavailability of one or two players cannot affect us and even seven cannot affect us still. My philosophy is always that if I change seven players and introduce seven new ones, that should not affect my team," the Cypriot said in his pre-match conference.

“I still have twenty-four players remaining but the fact is the game is going to be tough because it is a knockout match.”

“But we have home advantage on our side. I always want to play attractive football and the expectations are different but at the same time, I cannot monitor what my players eat, what they drink and when they sleep. But what I know is that they are nice boys really nice.”

Gor Mahia turn their collective attention to continental duty after sweeping three KPL opponents in Kisumu to cement their place at the summit of the table.

RS Berkane will host Gor Mahia in the return leg on April 14.