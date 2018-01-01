Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay recommends for the signing of Dennis Oliech

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has written to the club to sign striker Dennis Oliech.

This comes just a day after the former Harambee Stars captain trained with the Kenyan champions as requested by the club officials before they could initiate any transfer talks.

Speaking after the team lost 1-0 to Kariobangi Sharks in a league match on Saturday, Oktay confirmed that he has recommended to the club to go for the signature of the striker. “I have recommended to those involved to sign Oliech. He is a very good striker and can help this team have a good season.

“He only needs to work on his match fitness and it is something that he can do the moment he starts training with us on a daily basis. I like his character, I liked him as a player and he can also guide the young players in the team. He deserves to play for Gor Mahia,” Oktay told Goal.com.

Oliech turned professional in 2003 playing for Al-Arabi in Qatar until late 2005. In 2004, he was offered a chance to change his citizenship from Kenyan to Qatari with a further Sh200 million on offer, but he turned down the deal.