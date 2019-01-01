Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay promises a good result against Petro Atletico

The Kenyan champions defeated Zamalek 4-2 in the opening Group D match while the Angolan side fell 2-1 to Hussein Dey

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay is confident that his side will get a win against Petro Atletico.

The Kenyan champions are in Angola to face off with Petro in their second match of Group D. Gor Mahia are topping the Group after winning their first match 4-2 while Hussein Dey of Algeria is second following a 2-1 win against Petro.

Ahead of the match, Oktay insists that they are ready to get another win. “I did my homework well and watched three of their matches. They are a really good side despite losing the opening game. It was from two unlucky set pieces and the fact that they fought back to get a goal away from home also points at a strong mentality from them.”

The Angolan side is, however, strong at home and has managed to win four of their last five Caf Confederation Cup games while Gor Mahia has struggled to win away matches, recording just one victory in their last eight away games.

Article continues below

“But I am not worried at all. We know how fast they can be especially on the flanks. I have worked with my players on the tactical aspect of the game and I feel confident of getting a good result.”

K’Ogalo will miss five key players in the fixture – Dennis Oliech (injury), Ernest Wendo (knock), Wellington Ochieng (malaria), Jacques Tuyisenge and Philemon Otieno (suspension).

The absence of Oliech will surely be a huge blow for the Kenyan champions as the veteran striker was among the scorers when they hammered Zamalek of Egypt 4-2 in their opener played in Nairobi just a week ago.