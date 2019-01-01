Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay loses phone after historic Caf win

K'Ogalo defied their numerical disadvantage to see off visiting Petro Atletico and reach the Caf Confederation Cup last eight

coach Hassan Oktay has revealed how he lost his phone to fans on Sunday.

The Cypriot tactician has confirmed to Goal that he lost his Motorola phone after he was lifted high by the fans, who were celebrating the historic 1-0 win against Petro Atletico from Angola.

“They showed their love to me after the game, lifting me very high but when I was left to stand on my two feet, I did not have the phone. I have lost valuable contacts but that is part of life in this part of the world,” Oktay told Goal.

He added, “I have been forced to buy a new one and I am fixing the contacts again.”

Apart from the win, it seems Oktay had a Sunday to remember since, during the match, he was also sent to the stands after arguing with the referee.

Two other Gor Mahia players – Ernest Wendo and left back Shafik Batambuze – were also red carded.

Jacques Tuyisenge scored the all-important goal from the penalty spot to help K’Ogalo reach the last eight of the Caf competition for the first time.