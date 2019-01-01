Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay: Walkovers embarrass the KPL

MKU failed to travel and play on Thursday, thus handing Gor Mahia a first Kenya Premier League walkover

coach Hassan Oktay has said that it was embarrassing for Mount United to hand his side a walkover on Thursday.

The bottom-placed MKU handed K’Ogalo three points and two goals after they failed to travel to Machakos to honour a scheduled Kenyan Premier League ( ) match at Kenyatta Stadium.

“It is very sad for Kenyan football and very sad for KPL. It is not a laughing matter and not good for the sport in the country. I have never seen this in my entire coaching career, I was shocked and still can’t imagine that this happened,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“I feel it for the MKU players who have to look after their families but are now going without salaries. It is very painful and I hope that the football chiefs will do something quickly to clear the mess.”

Article continues below

Oktay also admitted that he does not celebrate picking free points like it was the case against .

“I never prefer to get points like this. I rather play and win the game clean and that is why my boys were psyched up and ready to battle MKU but since it is was not our (Gor Mahia) problem that the match was not played, we have no option but to take the points.”

K’Ogalo are now topping the 18-team league table with 52 points and will take on in their next match on Saturday.