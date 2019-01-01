Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay: I can’t wait to see my family back in Turkey

K’Ogalo coach reveals to Goal that he will head for home on Saturday after leading the side to a third successive KPL title

coach Hassan Oktay says he is eagerly waiting to see his family in after the conclusion of the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Oktay joined Gor Mahia at the start of the 2018/19 season as a replacement for Dylan Kerr, and went on to guide the side to a third successive KPL title after they finished at the top of the 18-team table with 72 points, eight more than second-placed .

Apart from the winning the title, Oktay also posted a good show in the Caf Confederation Cup, where he guided K'Ogalo to the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in history.

Speaking exclusively to Goal, the Cypriot now says it is time to reunite with his family back home before he returns to to prepare the team for the new season.

“I miss home, I really miss home and I am happy I will be heading home. I want to leave for Turkey on Saturday, I want to stay with my family for a few weeks before I can start thinking of how we can plan for next season,” Oktay told Goal.

“It was a good season for me and Gor Mahia because we managed to win the league, which was very competitive with two matches to spare and also reached the last eight of the Caf Confederation Cup for the first time.

“My target was to go beyond the quarters in the Caf competition but we still have a chance to show what we can offer in the coming season. I now want to build a good team that can compete effectively in the Caf and hence I want to return to Kenya in time.”

Oktay is also confident that the squad he has at his disposal will be a force to be reckoned with next season.

“I have a good squad, but we need to adjust a few areas before we reach the level of locking horns with the best in Africa. Gor Mahia have already shown that they are the best in Kenya but now my aim is to make them a feared team in Africa,” Oktay continued.

“I will have a meeting with the chairman before I leave for home so that I can give him the list of areas I want us to improve on before next season. We must sign a few quality players and also make sure that we retain some for continuity.”

Gor Mahia will take part in the Caf Champions League in the new season.