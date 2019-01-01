Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay hits out at officiating standards despite victory
Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay says he is impressed with the way his charges played in the 1-0 win against Sofapaka on Sunday.
A Samuel Onyango strike was all the defending champions needed to bag maximum points against the 2009 league champions. Oktay admits it was a tough game but his team was well prepared to ensure they get a win against all odds.
“We played well in all departments, my players gave absolutely everything and we could have easily won 4-0. It was easy, we had anticipated a tough match especially after their 4-1 win against Mathare United and it happened so.
“This win is a morale booster to us and it shows our mental strength. I was not impressed with the level of officiating and it is something that should be worked on.”
Gor Mahia have a league match against Western Stima on Wednesday.