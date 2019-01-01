Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay hits out at officiating standards despite victory

K’Ogalo have a chance to move joint top with Bandari when they face the power men in a mid-week clash on Wednesday

head coach Hassan Oktay says he is impressed with the way his charges played in the 1-0 win against on Sunday.

A Samuel Onyango strike was all the defending champions needed to bag maximum points against the 2009 league champions. Oktay admits it was a tough game but his team was well prepared to ensure they get a win against all odds.

Article continues below

“We played well in all departments, my players gave absolutely everything and we could have easily won 4-0. It was easy, we had anticipated a tough match especially after their 4-1 win against and it happened so.

“This win is a morale booster to us and it shows our mental strength. I was not impressed with the level of officiating and it is something that should be worked on.”

Gor Mahia have a league match against on Wednesday.