Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay: Geoffrey Ochieng will be one of the best-left backs

Geoffrey Ochieng has received praise from the Cypriot coach despite being at fault for the two goals that K'Ogalo conceded

head coach Hassan Oktay says young left-back Geoffrey Ochieng has what it takes to be one of the best left-backs in the country.

The defender was at fault for the two goals K’Ogalo conceded on Sunday against Renaissance Sportive Berkane in their Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg.

In the build-up to the first goal, Ochieng conceded a free-kick on the right wing, Omar Namsaqui delivered, and giant defender Issoufou Dayo was well-positioned to force the ball home via Francis Kahata.

For the second goal, he was easily beaten on the left flank, a cross was delivered, and several Gor Mahia defenders failed to clear the loose ball allowing Barke El Helali to find the top left corner with his shot.

Oktay says it was a learning experience for the young defender.

“It was unfortunate for him, yes, the goals came from his department but it is a learning experience for him. We missed Shafik Batambuze at the back, he has massive experience that could have helped us,” Oktay told Goal.

The Cypriot has also admitted that getting a good result that will help the team get into the last four will be a tough ask.

“Winning away by three goals will be difficult for us, we are as good as out but we will give our best. We want to fight and who knows, this is football and anything can happen," he continued.

The second leg will be played on April 14.