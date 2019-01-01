Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay fumes over lack of technology in Kenyan football

The Kenyan champions will know their next opponent in the Caf competition after the draw set to be held in Cairo on Wednesday

Hassan Oktay has decried the lack of modern technology in Kenyan football.

The Cypriot became the first coach to have guided K’Ogalo to their first ever Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final after they beat Petro Atletico of Angola 1-0 to finish second in Group D below on Sunday.

Oktay now says he is proud of his players after the latest achievement.

“What we achieved is fantastic and I am very proud of everyone. I am proud of what the boys achieved (even) without modern technology at this club,” he said during the post-match interview after the match.

Oktay further claimed that lack of modern technology at is becoming increasingly difficult for him to execute his plans.

“When I went to Petro (Angola), I had to call some of my scouts to give me the statistics of the team because I wanted to do my homework; in Zamalek, I was fighting for this but we don't have the latest technology. It’s very difficult.

“We haven’t got football technology in this club. I have worked in Europe, I’ve worked in the Middle East and in Asia, football technology, there is a full-time scout.

“When we played in , they watched all Gor Mahia players - how many times they touched the ball, the tackles, and passes and you know how hard it is in this football club when Gor Mahia are using just a black box.”

Oktay further spoke on the lack of enough football pitches in the country saying that the Camp Toyoyo, which Gor Mahia uses as their training venue, is being overstretched.

“Not to disrespect (Camp) Toyoyo, but it's one pitch for everyone.”