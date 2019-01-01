Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay explains why he rested Francis Kahata against Tusker

K’Ogalo are preparing to depart for Algeria for their fourth match in Group D that will be played on Sunday

head coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that he rested midfielder Francis Kahata in the 1-0 win against on Wednesday.

A Nicholas Kipkirui strike was all the defending champions needed to down a wasteful Tusker at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos. Oktay says he never wanted to risk the player ahead of their showdown with NA Hussein Dey in the Caf Confederation Cup Group D match set for Sunday.

“Kahata suffered a knock on Sunday, despite the fact that it was not that bad, I decided to rest him because he has a bigger job to do on Sunday. I have good players, who can do the job, and we also had someone who could effectively fill the void left by Kahata.

“There is no point of risking the player when you know others can do the job as well. We believe we will do the job away, a win is what we are going for but a point will work as well,” Oktay told Goal.

Gor Mahia has already collected six points from three games played in the Caf competition.