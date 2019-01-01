Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay explains the absence of Jacques Tuyisenge

The Rwandan striker is wanted by a host of clubs in Europe and Africa after his impressive display for the Kenyan champions

coach Hassan Oktay is confident that striker Jacques Tuyisenge will return to the country amidst reports that he is on the verge of signing for Simba of .

The Rwandan striker is reportedly in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania to negotiate for a possible transfer, just a few days after DRC Congo giants AS also confirmed their interest.

Oktay has revealed to Goal that the striker will not be available to face in a mid-week league match on Wednesday but is expected to be available for the next fixture against on Saturday.

“He (Tuyisenge) is not in the squad to face Zoo Kericho on Wednesday. We are hoping that he will be available for the next match.” Oktay told Goal.

The Cypriot who will then proceed to Kisumu with his charges confirmed that his leading scorer will link up with the rest of the squad ‘soon’.

“I spoke to him (Tuyisenge) and he assured me that he will be arriving in on Wednesday after representing his country in the final Group match of the Afcon qualifiers.”

If the deal seals through, Tuyisenge will link up with compatriot Meddie Kagere who joined Simba from Gor Mahia in June 2018.