Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay declares war against African giants Zamalek SC

The Kenyan champions will be seeking to end a poor away run against a side that they hammered 4-2 at home in the opener

coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that they will give everything against on Sunday.

The Kenyan side will face the nine-time African champions in the return leg of Caf Confederation Cup seeking to seal a double having won the first leg 4-2 in Nairobi. But Oktay has admitted that it will not be easy but 'we are ready'.

“It is going to be a total war in Alexandria. We are ready for them. My players are prepared and we will not be cowed. It is a match we must win and I want every Kenyan to pray for us. We will not disappoint,” Oktay told Goal in an interview from Alexandria, .

“I am told that they have at least four players, who featured in the World Cup but that is not a reason for us not to beat them.”

Gor Mahia and Zamalek are separated by just a point in Group D and defeat for either side will be a disaster considering the fact that table toppers Hussein Dey might book a place in the quarters if they register a win against Petro Atletico of Angola.

But of utmost concern for Gor Mahia will be a poor away record that saw them surrender the lead - having suffered a 1-0 defeat in last weekend. The slim lose to Hussein Dey was Gor Mahia’s fourth defeat away from home this season.

Revisiting the team’s 1-0 defeat to Hussein Dey, Oktay said, “I was robbed off three points, because the goal by Hussein did not cross the line and then we scored a clean goal, because their defender fouled the keeper, but the referee disallowed it.

“I should now be counting nine points. It was very sad. I even complained to the match commissioner as the player, who was sent off during our first leg match in , was sitting on the bench in Algiers.”

The top two teams in the group will progress to the next round.