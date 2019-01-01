Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay declares war against African giants Zamalek SC
Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that they will give everything against Zamalek on Sunday.
The Kenyan side will face the nine-time African champions in the return leg of Caf Confederation Cup seeking to seal a double having won the first leg 4-2 in Nairobi. But Oktay has admitted that it will not be easy but 'we are ready'.
“It is going to be a total war in Alexandria. We are ready for them. My players are prepared and we will not be cowed. It is a match we must win and I want every Kenyan to pray for us. We will not disappoint,” Oktay told Goal in an interview from Alexandria, Egypt.
“I am told that they have at least four players, who featured in the World Cup but that is not a reason for us not to beat them.”
Gor Mahia and Zamalek are separated by just a point in Group D and defeat for either side will be a disaster considering the fact that table toppers Hussein Dey might book a place in the quarters if they register a win against Petro Atletico of Angola.
But of utmost concern for Gor Mahia will be a poor away record that saw them surrender the lead - having suffered a 1-0 defeat in Algeria last weekend. The slim lose to Hussein Dey was Gor Mahia’s fourth defeat away from home this season.
Revisiting the team’s 1-0 defeat to Hussein Dey, Oktay said, “I was robbed off three points, because the goal by Hussein did not cross the line and then we scored a clean goal, because their defender fouled the keeper, but the referee disallowed it.
“I should now be counting nine points. It was very sad. I even complained to the match commissioner as the player, who was sent off during our first leg match in Kenya, was sitting on the bench in Algiers.”
The top two teams in the group will progress to the next round.