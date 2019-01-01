Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay concedes defeat against Zamalek

The win by Zamalek ensured that the Group winners and second placed team will now be decided on the final day

head coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that he expected a tough game against in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Kenyan champions suffered a 4-0 defeat against the Egyptian giants to drop bottom of Group D with six points. Oktay says he had anticipated victory against NA Hussein Dey and the defeat in affected his plans.

“Zamalek have been on a trajectory graph and it was definitely going to be tough. Looking at their squad, they have several top players who have played in World Cup and have massive experience. We are disappointed and upset with the outcome, but we live to fight another day.

“We wanted to win our game against Hussein Dey, but it did not happen; we believe we gave our best. We must now turn our focus to the final match at home,” Oktay told Goal from Alexandria.

Gor Mahia will need maximum points against Petro Atletico in their final Group D game to stand a chance of reaching the quarter-finals.