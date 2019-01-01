Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay beats Bernard Mwalala of Bandari to KPL Award

This is the first time the Cypriot coach is winning the award since joining the Kenyan champions in December

Hasan Oktay of has been named the Coach of the month for February.

Despite being entangled in two tough Caf Confederation Cup group stage matches in the month, Oktay guided the reigning champions to four wins and a draw from the five Kenyan Premier League matches played where they conceded a single goal.

K'Ogalo produced superb performances in the month where they began with a 1-0 win away to before silencing their traditional rivals AFC 2-0.

The 17-time Kenyan champions saw off 1-0 in their third match but were held to a one all draw by in their fourth encounter at Kasarani.

Article continues below

K'Ogalo defied a numerical disadvantage to edge out 1-0 in the final match of the month.

Oktay garnered 12 points in a poll conducted to beat tactician Bernard Mwalala who came second with 8 points.

Oktay becomes the third recipient of the Award in the ongoing 2018-2019 season after Western Stima's Paul Ogai and 's Francis Kimanzi who were decorated in December and January respectively.