Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay beats Bernard Mwalala of Bandari to KPL Award
Hasan Oktay of Gor Mahia has been named the Coach of the month for February.
Despite being entangled in two tough Caf Confederation Cup group stage matches in the month, Oktay guided the reigning champions to four wins and a draw from the five Kenyan Premier League matches played where they conceded a single goal.
K'Ogalo produced superb performances in the month where they began with a 1-0 win away to Vihiga United before silencing their traditional rivals AFC Leopards 2-0.
The 17-time Kenyan champions saw off Sofapaka 1-0 in their third match but were held to a one all draw by Western Stima in their fourth encounter at Kasarani.
K'Ogalo defied a numerical disadvantage to edge out Tusker 1-0 in the final match of the month.
Oktay garnered 12 points in a poll conducted to beat Bandari tactician Bernard Mwalala who came second with 8 points.
Oktay becomes the third recipient of the Award in the ongoing 2018-2019 season after Western Stima's Paul Ogai and Mathare United's Francis Kimanzi who were decorated in December and January respectively.