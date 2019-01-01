Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay admits: New Star were better than the first leg

The Kenyan champions are through to the group stages of the competition after forcing a draw against New Star on Sunday

Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay is happy with the input by his player in the barren draw against New Star.

K’Ogalo survived a huge scare to progress to the Group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup on a 2-1 aggregate win, and another chance to represent the nation in the competition for the second time in a row. Oktay has also lauded the opponents for the game they played on Sunday.

“I have to admit that they (New Star) played a good game as compared to the first leg. They pressed us well and created chances, but I am happy that we held on to get the result. We are happy with the progress to the next stage, and I thank my players for their commitment.

“We will have to work harder in the next stage and ensure that we pick positive results that will help us perform better.”

Gor Mahia is also aiming at defending the Kenyan Premier League crown.