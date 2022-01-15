Gor Mahia coach Harrison returns to work after Covid-19 scare in the UK

Gor Mahia head coach Mark Harrison has finally returned to Kenya and resumed work ahead of the team’s next FKF Premier League assignment against FC Talanta on Sunday.

The 61-year-old had travelled to the United Kingdom for the Christmas holidays but on his due date to return, he contracted Covid-19 meaning his trip back to Kenya was cancelled as he had to isolate himself.

GOAL can exclusively reveal Harrison has jetted back into the country and he will be in the dugout when K’Ogalo take on the promoted side at Kasarani Stadium.

What did Aduda say?

“Our coach Mark [Harrison] is back,” Gor Mahia Sporting Director Omondi Aduda told GOAL on Saturday. “He jetted back on Friday night and he will take a rest before joining the team in training sessions on Saturday in readiness for Sunday’s game.

“He was held back in the UK because he had contracted Covid-19 and as you are well aware, he had to isolate for the mandatory 14 days before being cleared to travel back, we are very happy he has finally returned to complete his plans with the team.

“This also ends speculation by people who are our enemies, who were spreading rumours that coach Harrison will not come back, he is a professional coach and he knows we signed a contract with him, which he wants to honour.”

On January 6, Aduda confirmed to GOAL the reason Harrison was yet to return from the UK by stating: “Harrison contracted Covid-19 back home because we had allowed him to go for holiday and was due to return on December 27.

“He got the Covid-19 attack while he was preparing to travel back and he is now isolating for 14 days before he starts plans to travel to Kenya.

Things we cannot force or control

“Isolation takes 14 days, so we are waiting from December 27 for 14 days, he is the one who told us he had contracted Covid, and there are certain things that we cannot force or control.

“Assuming that he finishes isolation, isolation alone does not cure, so he must wait to be cleared by the doctors, some of those things are not in our hands, or his [Harrison] hands, we must be patient and wait for the day he comes back.”

In Harrison’s absence, Gor Mahia was under assistant coach Sammy Omollo, and he returns to find them in position six of the 18-team table with 22 points from 12 matches, 16 fewer than table leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.