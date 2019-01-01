Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier: K’Ogalo players have no rights to claim bonuses

K’Ogalo chairman blasts players for staging go-slows, insisting they don’t have the right to demand allowances from the club

chairman Ambrose Rachier has stated that his players do not have the right to claim unpaid allowances.

Numerous claims of go-slows have been reported within the club over unsettled winning allowances, and the club boss has explained that such payments are at the discretion of the club and that players have no right to claim them.

Before their Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg encounter against Renaissance Sportive de Berkane in Nairobi, Gor Mahia players downed tools demanding to be paid bonuses owed to them by the club.

The Kenyan champions eventually went on to lose the match 2-0, and spoil their chances of reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

“Players have no rights to claim bonuses, that is a privilege extended by the employee at their own discretions to their employers. You cannot hear professional players even in Europe claiming that they cannot train because of unpaid allowances,” Rachier told Goal in an interview on Thursday.

“In law, allowances are not payments that can be demanded, allowances are precisely a sign of appreciation to the players and thus they cannot use them as the pretext for not taking part in a training session.”

Rachier added that the players are always paid their monthly salaries in time, and that a delay of a day or two should not cause unnecessary concern.

Before their match against Berkane, Rachier revealed that the March salaries were paid on Friday, April 5, two days before the tie.

“I am dismayed by claims that Gor Mahia does not pay salaries in time. If our players' salaries are delayed, a lot of noises that is unnecessary is generated. If you look across the Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs, most of them have not paid their players for months and that is not an issue with our players,” Rachier added.

Gor Mahia are expected to face Kakamega on Friday as they shift focus to defend the KPL title.