Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier confirms his imminent departure from the club

Having taken the reigns of the club more than a decade ago, Rachier will not be among the candidates vying for the chairmanship in 2020

chairman Ambrose Rachier has confirmed that he will be leaving the club in December 2019.

Rachier has been at the helm of the club since 2006 and he has stated that he has come to the decision that his time in charge is over, ahead of the club's elections in June 2020.

"Yes, I am going to exit the club later this year and that means I will not be offering my candidature for the next elections," Rachier told Goal.

" I believe I have been here for too long and our constitution declares that the chairman shall serve for a two-four year term and that shows I have maybe overstayed."

Rachier, who replaced Erastus Okul as the chairman of the most successful club on the Kenyan soil in 2006, also pointed out the reasons behind his decision to leave Gor Mahia.

"I am going to respect our constitution because I do not like this habit that is common in Africa where leaders cling to power for far too long," he added.

"I also feel that I am too old now and I want to leave to create space for the next person to take over the club. That will create room for another person maybe with better ideas that will steer the club ahead."

K'Ogalo have won the league six times in the last decade and Rachier claims that in his own mind, they have won seven times.

In 2016, Gor Mahia were docked three points for crowd trouble during their match against at Nyayo Stadium, who went on to pip the Green Army to the title.

"I am happy that we have won six league titles in those years that I have served the club but I always count them as seven because we were docked points some time back in a way that was never fair," he continued.

"That was a boardroom decision that denied us the seventh title, it was never a result from the pitch."

Gor Mahia will play their last match against on May 29, having already sealed their 18th league title and a place in the Caf next season.