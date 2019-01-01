Gor Mahia CEO Aduda enters race to succeed Mwendwa as FKF boss

The K’Ogalo official has officially declared his interest to go for the top seat during the upcoming elections set for December 7

chief executive officer (CEO) Omondi Aduda has confirmed he will be seeking to unseat Nick Mwendwa as the Football Federation (FKF) president.

Speaking to Goal on Tuesday, Aduda said he has made up his mind to vie for the top position after being approached by football stakeholders in the country.

“I have been approached by football lovers in the country to go for the top seat and who am I to say no?” Aduda told Goal.

“I think I have been in this game for a long time and I understand what we miss as Kenyans. I will do a lot of things if elected to run the game but for now, I will issue a detailed statement before the end of this week.”

Aduda joins a growing list of officials who are keen to unseat Mwendwa from the helm of the FKF. Others include former FKF president Sam Nyamweya and former Vihiga County governor Moses Akaranga.

On Monday, aspirants from Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Garissa and Wajir counties submitted their nomination forms to the FKF Electoral Board ahead of the upcoming elections.

Among candidates who submitted their documents are South Coast Branch Secretary Lilian Kazungu, who will be contesting the chairperson’s position alongside Goshi Alliy and Alamin Abdallah, who also came before the board’s secretariat.

Salim Bambaulo from Kwale, Kilifi’s Dickson Angore, and Taita Taveta’s Duncan Maghanga also came before the board’s secretariat on Monday.

Tuesday will see aspirants from Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Kitui, and Machakos present their papers to the board, while on Wednesday, aspirants from Makueni, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Turkana, and West Pokot will have their day.

The deadline for submission of relevant documents has been set for Saturday, October 19 with a preliminary list of eligible candidates set to be released on October 22.

County elections have been scheduled for November 23, with national elections slated for December 7.