Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava: Zamalek were our toughest opponents

K'Ogalo captain reveals to Goal that the trip to Egypt to face Zamalek will remain eked in his memory from last season

captain Haron Shakava says the Caf Confederation Cup match against giants in Cairo, was his toughest of the season.

Goals from Mahmoud Alaa, Youssef Obama, Ferjani Sassi, and El Said were enough to hand K’Ogalo a 4-0 defeat away from home.

Despite falling 5-1 away to RS Berkane in the quarter-finals of the same competition, the towering defender says the trip to Cairo remains his most difficult

“We have had many tough games this season in all competitions because our opponents usually come prepared," Shakava told Goal in an interview.

"However, I cannot forget our game in against Zamalek, it was a tough one and remains the most difficult game I have played this season.

“The coordination by the opponents was a notch higher and we could not get our grip, we really struggled in that game and remained second fiddle throughout.”

However, the skipper is happy to have reached the last eight of the competition and later on winning the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title on domestic soil.

“Yes we had several challenges that affected our momentum later on, but reaching the quarterfinals was a statement from the team,” continued Shakava.

“We are happy to have finished the season with the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title, though we feel it could have been better.”

Shakava is among the players who might not be at the club next season as host of clubs have shown interest in his services.