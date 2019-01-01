Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava: I don't know where I will play next season

Shakava signed for K’Ogalo at the age of 18 and managed to win a record five KPL titles

captain Harun Shakava might have played his last game for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions, Goal has learned.

Shakava has been at K’Ogalo since 2014, winning five league titles in the process, and has gone on to skipper the team for two seasons. However, with six months left on his current contract, the experienced centre back has cast doubt over his future at the club.

“I cannot tell where I will be playing next season because as it stands, my contract with the club is almost over. Officials have not opened talks with me and as per Fifa rules, I am allowed to negotiate with other teams,” Shakava told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“Right now my main focus is to help the team finish the season on a high, but I cannot talk much about next season because I do not know whether I will be at Gor Mahia or somewhere else.”

Shakava joined Gor Mahia from Kakamega as a young defender and was named the captain of the side last January.

Goal understands that midfielder Francis Kahata, Philemon Otieno and Jacques Tuyisenge are the other players, who could leave the champions as their contracts are set to expire before the new season begins.

K’ogalo will be representing the country in the Caf next season after securing a record 18th KPL title on Wednesday.