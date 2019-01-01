Gor Mahia cancels Kisumu Stadium as their home venue due to alleged fraud

The Kenyan champions have confirmed they will not use the venue in Kisumu for their league matches

have stopped using Moi Stadium in Kisumu as their home venue for Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches.

The Kenyan champions had picked Moi Stadium in Kisumu and Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi as their home grounds for the current season.

However, a statement from the club has confirmed they will no longer use Kisumu Stadium owing to what club chairman Ambrose Rachier termed as ‘low gate collection returns due to fraud.’

“Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier cancels Moi Stadium, Kisumu as a home venue for the club, cites low gate collection returns due to fraud,” the statement from the club revealed on Tuesday.

“Thursday’s match against Sugar to be played in Kisumu as Gor Mahia will be the away team.”

Gor Mahia have already used the venue this season, for their KPL opener against FC which they won 5-2.

Last season, Gor Mahia used the venue and never lost a match there with the only points dropped coming against in a 0-0 draw.