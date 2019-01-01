Gor Mahia cancel trip to Sudan to face Al Hilal in friendly

K’Ogalo have been forced to cancel their trip to Northeast Africa over safety concerns in the region

have been forced to cancel their trip to Sudan, where they were scheduled to face Al Hilal in a friendly match on Friday.

The Kenyan champions were due to depart for Northeast Africa on Thursday, but have confirmed the trip has been cancelled owing to security concerns in Khartoum.

The club confirmed in a statement: “We regret to inform you the friendly match scheduled between Gor Mahia and Al Hilal of Sudan will not take place because news reaching us at this time, violent protests have erupted in the capital against the Sudanese government.

“This situation is not safe, and the volatility of the issue has informed the decision to postpone the match. We shall give more information at much later date on when and where this match will take place.”

K’Ogalo were using the friendly to gauge their squad, as they prepare to defend the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title when the season kicks off on August 31.