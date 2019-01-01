Gor Mahia can reach the next level in Africa - Polack

The new coach says he is not on vacation in Kenya and will work to see the club succeeds for the upcoming season

New head coach Steven Polack has revealed his ambitions as he takes the reign at the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

Polack, who succeeded Hassan Oktay, says his main ambition is to ensure the club continues to dominate.

The former coach will be expected to oversee the Green Army against Burundi's team Aigle Noir in the Caf preliminary round in Bujumbura on Saturday.

"I appreciate the chairman for appointing me as head coach of Gor Mahia. It is not the first time I have tried to come here [at Gor Mahia] as I also tried it one year ago," Polack told reporters as he was unveiled.

"I am not here on vacation, am here to work and everybody will feel my presence here."

Polack was among 53 candidates who applied for the coaching job last year at Gor Mahia when Dylan Kerr resigned after just one year in charge of the club. Oktay was picked among the applicants, and guided K'Ogalo to the KPL title. He resigned just before the 2019/20 season began.

"We will strive to be number one. This is a target which also the players should have. We have the best squad which can take the club to the next level in KPL and even in Africa," the British-Finnish tactician added.

Polack will have to guide Gor Mahia without key players who have been vital in their KPL success in the last three years such as Harun Shakava, Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Kahata have already joined Nkana FC, Petro Atletico and Simba SC respectively. George Odhiambo and Pascal Ogweno have joined and .

Assistant head coach Patrick Odhiambo was also unveiled alongside new players David Mapigano, Maurice Ojwang, Tobias Otieno, Curtis Wekesa, Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien and Francis Afriyie.