'Gor Mahia's Caf stature does not scare KCB' - Abuko ahead of FKF Premier League tie

The Bankers' skipper said they are aware of the K'Ogalo's strength but are focused on getting a win against them

KCB captain Simon Abuko has stated they are not scared by Gor Mahia's Caf credentials ahead of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League tie on Sunday at Moi International Sports complex.

Abuko said they are aware of how strong the Green Army have been in the local competition and how they have been playing in the Caf competitions. But the Bankers' skipper added they will not look at those credentials but will be keen to face the selected Gor Mahia players and fight for a win.

"We are motivated and charged to fight and ensure we meet our season's goals and so we are going for the win and nothing else," Abuko told Goal.

"Gor Mahia have been Kenya's Caf representatives and have won the league severally but we are not going to play against Gor Mahia the name but against 11 players who will come for the game."

KCB lost 2-1 to Nzoia Sugar before a 2-2 draw against Sofapaka and a recent outing that saw them crumble against Kariobangi Sharks, when they were defeated 3-0 at Kasarani.

Abuko said they are motivated to face Gor Mahia despite what they have undergone in the past few weeks.

"Our expectations are high although we are playing after losing the last game. I know it is not going to be an easy tie but I am confident we are going for a win given how we have prepared," he added.

"We must up our game so that we can win the tie."

The star also had a word for the fans, who had developed high expectations after a brilliant opening to the current campaign as KCB had picked up six wins in a row.



"I must motivate our fans and urge them not to look back and see the losses we have suffered," he concluded.

"Let them continue supporting us because we are determined to bring positive results."

Abuko's confidence echoes what his head coach Zedekiah Otieno said in a different interview.

"I am very happy because this is the very first time we can field the same side that won us six straight games," Otieno said earlier.

"So, as a coach, my expectations are very high on them because they have been giving us results. It is only [Enock] Agwanda who is not going to feature because he has a long-term injury.

"We are prepared and we will welcome back our player [Michael] Mutinda. He is coming back after getting a red card against Nzoia Sugar and that means he did not feature against Kariobangi Sharks and Sofapaka.

"Again, [Dennis] Omino is coming back after an injury that kept him out of the two matches."

KCB will miss dependable striker Enock Agwanda, who is out with a long-term injury.