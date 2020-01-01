Gor Mahia fans plead with Kenyan government to allow support at stadiums in Caf Champions League

K'Ogalo need to win their Saturday game by a solitary goal to advance to the next round

fans have requested the Kenyan government to allow them to attend their club's game against APR Rwanda in the Caf first preliminary round in exchange for 60,000 for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process.

The two teams are set to meet on Saturday at Nyayo Stadium in the second leg of the competition. The Army have an advantage having won the first leg in Kigali 2-1. The fans believe their team needs support and that they are the only ones to provide it to help the team make it to the next round of the competition.

"We urge (FKF) to talk to the government because this is a game we have to win and our players need our support," a fan by the name of Emmanuel Ochieng' requested.

"Let them do what Comoros did by allowing fans on the pitch during the Harambee Stars game. We have to show APR that Gor Mahia has a massive following in ."

Mainland League giants Simba SC will be playing against Plateau with the fans cheering them at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam. It is for this reason another fan by the name of Joseph Otieno feels K'Ogalo should also be supported by their fans.

"Simba will be playing with fans yet here Gor Mahia [play] in an empty stadium. We are ready to meet 60,000 signatures if we are allowed in the stadium," Otieno said.

"We are begging the government to allow fans only in this match to then revert back to the current situation of playing in an empty stadium. Our players need us in this important match," Trevor Owino added.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has no problem allowing fans to support their teams at home as long as the federation writes to them to ask for permission.

The government should also give a green light for the same.

Gor Mahia need to win the game by a solitary goal to advance to the next round of the competition while the visitors need a draw of any kind to move forward.

Promising forward Benson Omalla has rejoined the team and is expected to be involved.

Neither of the two teams has ever made it to the group stages of the Champions League.