Gor Mahia build-up to Mathare United defeat shambolic – Polack

The British coach reveals the Kenyan champions are faced with huge problems after suffering a first defeat of the season

coach Steven Polack believes something urgent needs to be done if they are to win their next Kenyan Premier League ( ) match.

became the first team to defeat Gor Mahia in the league this season after Daniel Otieno's header in the 82nd minute handed the Slum Boys a late winner at Kenyatta Stadium, in Machakos on Wednesday.

With the Mashemeji derby against rivals AFC coming up next, the British coach has warned the team will not get a win against their old rivals if the issues the players are facing are not solved before Sunday.

“The build-up to the game was not the best, the issues we faced before the game was not the best, I am a professional and I have a routine before the game but it is very hard to do that when things are going on that I cannot control,” Polack told Goal.

“I have a routine on how to train the team before any match and we had things which happened and I cannot talk about them now but it is something we have to talk about internally and see how we are going to move forward because things cannot go on like this.

“How can you have a last training session and players don’t show up? Yesterday [Tuesday] was very important for us to do the tactics ahead of the match but the players did not show up. I had at least six players who did not start from the last game and the reason we needed to train together for the match.

“Like said, under the circumstances if we got a draw [against Mathare United], I would be really very happy because of the circumstances but it is not the case because we lost the game and players need to take a look at themselves.

“No player turned out for training yesterday [Tuesday], they just came to for the match, and I am that kind of a coach who doesn’t show people if I am annoyed because I always like to motivate people and the players and something needs to be done urgently if we are to win our next matches.”

On losing the match against the Slum Boys, Polack said: “That is the way it is sometimes in football you cannot win every game, you win some and lose some.

“Geoffrey [Ochieng} and Wellington [Ochieng] were all injured and it forced me to change my backline and also Tobias [Otieno] was injured but I had to bring him in the second half.

“It is not up to me to sort out the issues we are facing but there are those in office who need to do that but I will continue to do the job to the best of my ability and under the circumstances, we are currently faced in.”

The defeat against Mathare United denied K’Ogalo a chance to move top of the 18-team table and will now face Ingwe in the derby set for Kasarani Stadium.