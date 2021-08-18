Gor Mahia avenge first-round loss against Posta Rangers, AFC Leopards hold KCB

As K'Ogalo emerged as winners, the Bankers failed to earn points that would have taken them on par with Tusker

Gor Mahia managed to pick up a 1-0 win over Posta Rangers in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League fixture at Ruraka Grounds on Wednesday.

Samuel Onyango's first-half strike enabled K'Ogalo to avenge a first-round defeat they suffered at the hands of Stanley Okumbi's men.



The Mailmen could have opened the score in the second minute when Eliud Lokuwom made his way into Gor Mahia's area, but he took too long to get composed and allowed Gad Mathews to close in on him and block him from shooting at close range.



Tito Okello, who could leave Gor Mahia when the season ends, came close to finding the back of the net in the eighth minute, but he could not beat Posta Rangers' Kevin Opiyo in goal. Bernard Ondiek almost claimed an opener in the 18th minute, but Mathews was alert to deny him at close range.



The former Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper kept Gor Mahia in the game with two quick saves in the 25th minute when he stopped Lokuwom and Francis Nambute's strikes as Posta Rangers pinned the visitors into their own area.



K'Ogalo got a rare chance to mount a counter-attack in the 36th minute when Fred Nkata picked up Onyango who collected the ball and slotted home to put Mark Harrison's charges ahead. A minute later, Posta Rangers were denied an equaliser by an offside flag that ruled Nambute's goal out.



In the 50th minute, Karim Nikiema almost gave Gor Mahia a second goal, but Opiyo's outstretched arm sent the ball out as the visitors looked more dominant in the opening moments of the second half.



Two chances for Posta Rangers by Nambute and Joshua Nyatini were stopped by Mathews in the 66th and 70th minutes as K'Ogalo held onto the slim lead to register yet another victory under Harrison.



Meanwhile, title challengers KCB failed to collect three points that would have taken them to level with leaders Tusker after a 1-1 draw against AFC Leopards at Thika Stadium.



Vincent Wasambo struck for the Bankers in the 23rd minute when he managed to beat Ingwe's goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan at close range after receiving a low cross from Samuel Mwangi.



AFC Leopards made a change in the 46th minute when Washington Munene was stretchered off and his place was filled by Robert Mudenyu. Elvis Rupia restored parity in the 73rd minute when he managed to find the back of the net at a very tight angle.



The former Nzoia Sugar striker has now scored 17 goals for the local giants and is second to Erick Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks on the top scorers' chart.