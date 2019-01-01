Gor Mahia assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno resigns to coach KCB

The former Harambee Stars defender is now being linked with a move to struggling side KCB ahead of the new season

assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno has resigned just a few weeks after he guided the club to a historic third successive Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

The former Harambee Stars defender and coach handed in his resignation letter on Friday which was later accepted by the club.

“We received his letter of leaving the club on Friday, June 7, and we accepted his decision,” Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier told Goal.

“As Gor Mahia we would like to wish him all the best for the coming future and also thank him for what he offered this great club during his time here “

Goal now understands that Otieno, who has also handled Posta and , is set to join KPL side , who have reportedly sacked coach Frank Ouna.

The source privy to the move told Goal, “Otieno is going to take charge at KCB from the new season because the Bankers have fired Ouna. He has agreed all the contractual terms and that is the reason why he resigned from Gor Mahia.”

After the end of the 2012 KPL season, Otieno left Sony Sugar to become a politician. He ran for the post of Councillor of Eastlands, Nairobi during the 2013 general elections, but took a break and was re-appointed at Sony Sugar.