Gor Mahia are yet to receive 2018 KPL title prize money

The Kenyan champions confirm to Goal they are yet to receive their prize money for winning the league last season

have revealed they have not been paid Sh4million for winning the 2018 Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

K’Ogalo clinched the title with two matches to spare and it was a record 18th crown but according to club treasurer Sally Bolo they are yet to receive the prize money which comes with winning the trophy.

“We are struggling financially and to be honest we have not been paid by KPL for winning the 2018 title,” Bolo told Goal on Tuesday.

“We are owed Sh4m by the league managers by virtue of winning the league and we understand the situation because KPL is broke. They don’t have money now because SportPesa pulled out as the title sponsors.

“I don’t think it will be fair for us to blame KPL because they are in the same position as [Gor Mahia]. We only hope a new sponsor will come on board soon so as such issues are sorted out.”

When reached for comment, KPL CEO Jack Oguda confirmed to Goal it was true they still owe Gor Mahia money from winning the 2018 title.

“Yes…it is true, we owe them [Gor Mahia]," Oguda told Goal. "We usually pay the winning bonuses before the start of every season but this time around we could not do the same because the sponsors left us almost the same time.

Article continues below

“I know they [Gor Mahia] are suffering but we can’t do anything for now. We are still working round the clock to get a new sponsor. We are knocking on several doors and I hope soon, one door will open.

“I don’t think we should give up. We have better goodwill outside here because most people are following the Kenyan league, so I am hoping soon we will have someone to take over as title sponsors.”

Gor Mahia are struggling financially and they will be stretched to the limit this weekend when they host Daring Club Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the play-off stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.