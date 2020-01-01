Gor Mahia are trembling when they see Kakamega Homeboyz behind them – Shimanyula

The Kakamega boss reveals to Goal that they will continue to win matches and fight to wrestle the league title from K’Ogalo

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has stated are shivering when they see his club lying second in the race for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

The Kakamega-based club kept their second spot in the 17-team league table after they came from two goals down to beat 3-2 while Gor Mahia maintained their top spot after labouring to a 3-2 win against .

Homeboyz are now four points behind Gor Mahia and Shimanyula has told Goal the race for the title may as well have been reduced to a two-horse race after dropped points in a 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Kisumu All-Stars.

“Gor Mahia have always been thinking Homeboyz are not serious but now they have realised we are the closest challengers to win the title,” Shimanyula told Goal on Monday.

“They are now shaking at the top because they have come to notice Homeboyz was not joking but were serious from day one when the league kicked off.

"They know we will catch up with them and we will not stop from pushing for the title, we had set our targets for the season and winning the league was one of them.”

With third-placed Tusker dropping points in Kisumu, Shimanyula told Goal. “The league is now a two-horse race, the league now is a battle between Gor Mahia and Homeboyz, Tusker will not catch up.

“We are not ready to put any pressure on our players, all we want is to make sure we win our matches, we have enjoyed a very good season and have even managed to get points from the top teams, I guess this is our season.”

Homeboyz will next face in the league.