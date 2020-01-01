Gor Mahia are five years ahead of KPL rivals - Xavier

The tactician says the Green Army have been been better at off-field operations than their rivals, especially the recruitment plans

Former AFC midfielder Francis Xavier has claimed are five years ahead of their Kenyan Premier League ( ) rivals in terms of team development.

Xavier said the KPL heavyweights have been getting a lot of things right, especially their recruitment plans, something that is not seen in the other teams.

K'Ogalo have won the league title in the last three seasons and are in a good position to win it for a fourth successive time this time around. They are leading the pack with 45 points, four more than their closest rivals .

More teams

“Look at Gor Mahia, no one will dispute they are five years ahead of the other teams and have achieved it because there is consistency in every aspect which their rivals do not have,” Xavier told Goal.

“Gor Mahia were patient and are doing a great job in their recruitment. They have been investing in say three or four very good players which have enabled them to stand out above the rest.”

Xavier explained why Wazito have not managed to challenge for the KPL title despite intensive transfer activity at the beginning of the season.

He suggested the players bought were good and experienced but maybe their attitude was wrong.

“In most cases [where a club go for big names], such players are attracted to clubs because of finance and if they are not managed well, they develop pride and get into comfort zones,” stated the former Wazito team manager.

“Such an element of pride and ego must be controlled and Wazito should have evaluated the kind of players they were recruiting in the first place.

“If you do not understand a player you end up getting a bad character social wise even though he may be good on the pitch.

“In that regard, Wazito missed out there.”

The former assistant coach further added the KPL newcomers would be one of the top clubs now had they got their recruitment process right.

“Believe me, Wazito would have been very strong. Of course, they would not have been number one but they could not be struggling at this time," he concluded.

Article continues below

Wazito are 13th with 15 points from three wins and six draws and have lost 11 matches.