Gor Mahia are chasing Michael Kibwage's signature

Contact has already been made but the defender is holding on for a Ksh.3 million sign-on fee

Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants are desperate to land defender Michael Kibwage as a replacement of Joash Onyango who left recently for Mainland League champions Simba SC.

The Kenyan side need to strengthen their defence to have a better chance of performing well in continental and domestic assignments. Kibwage is seen as a player who can maintain the required quality at the back.

"Gor Mahia want Kibwage, they have already met him and discussed the possibility of him leaving KCB," a source close to the club told Goal on Saturday.

"The problem we have is his signing fee which is quite high from the player and we are negotiating. While the team is ready to give him in excess of Ksh1.5 million, Kibwage wants Ksh 3 million.

"We will have to discuss again and see whether we can reach a consensus or not, but he is a quality defender who will improve the team."

Charles Momanyi is reportedly on his way out of K'Ogalo as well, and KCB are interested in his services.

The 22-year-old defender has been instrumental for the Bankers since joining from AFC and is quickly establishing himself among the best in the country.

"As a player I have dreams and they keep me going," Kibwage told Goal in an earlier interview.

"As I had said, we are targeting the KPL next season and we believe it is achievable. But for me, I want to win the Caf in the next few seasons. This is not meant for some players, it is meant for all, the difference is the effort one makes to achieve it."

The 2020/21 KPL season might kick-off in October and the defender hopes it goes according to plan.

"I am yearning to give my best to my team and win the Defender of the Season Award on back-to-back basis," Kibwage continued.

"All this will happen if the league returns, and we hope it happens as planned. We are going for it as a team, and I am also going for my targets, my individual objectives and nothing is going to stop me."