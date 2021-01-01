'Gor Mahia are big team and I respect them' - Bandari's Hassan on transfer speculation

The forward has been impressive for the Kenya international team, netting three goals in as many matches in all competitions

Bandari FC winger Abdallah Hassan has hinted that reigning Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia are interested in his services.

The Kenya international has been impressive this season for both his club and the Harambee Stars.

For the latter, he has scored three goals in as many matches in all competitions, with the latest one coming in the 2-1 win away to Togo in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

It is after these exploits that the forward has been linked with a move to K'Ogalo, who have been inconsistent this season.

"Gor Mahia are a big team and I respect them very much," Hassan told Goal when asked about the rumours.

"But currently I have a contract with Bandari; it will not be good for me to start talking about other offers. they might be there but my aim is to stay focused on the club I am contracted to."

Hassan also commented on his recent rich form in front of goal, especially for the national team.

"Chances do not come easily and when you get one then you must try as hard as possible to capitalise on it," Hassan continued.

"The defenders are good in their marking, they don't let you pass easily, so when they sleep on the job you punish them. It is what I have been doing and I hope to maintain the consistency which will be beneficial to both my club Bandari and the national team."

The winger is expected to be part of coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee's squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where they will start their campaign to Qatar with a home game against rivals Uganda.

The two neighbours will meet in the 'Migingo Derby' on either June 5 or 6 at Kasarani. The Cranes and Kenya were pooled in Group E of the qualifiers alongside West African giants Mali and Rwanda, as well as the top team from the third qualifying round.

The second match for Mulee-led charges will be away to Rwanda on either the 12th or 13th of the same month.

The East Africans will then have to wait until September 3 or 4 to make a trip to West Africa to play Mali.