Gor Mahia and Umbro sign three-year partnership deal

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side and kit-making company Umbro have revealed details of their new partnership deal.

In a ceremony held in Nairobi on Thursday, the KPL champions have entered into a three-year deal with Umbro. The company will supply high-performance training and off-field apparel for the playing unit.

Umbro will also be Gor Mahia's exclusive technical partner for the next three years. The club's members of the technical bench and the management will be supplied with branded apparel, equipment and luggage.

Umbro’s Chief Executive Officer David Ricketts said they were attracted by Gor Mahia's long history and their ambitions as a club.

“We are delighted that Gor Mahia will be wearing the famous double diamond. They are a club with history and tradition looking to build towards the future, which goes hand in hand with our brand values,” Ricketts told the club's website.

“We look forward to partnering with Gor Mahia as they take on the next chapter.”

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier promised their new partners of continued support in the three years they will be in association.

“As truly indicated by David [Ricketts], Gor Mahia are about to open a new chapter in the quest to begin dining with elite clubs of African football at the continental table. We are glad and excited that Umbro has agreed to partner with the club towards opening this new chapter.”

“We guarantee you, Umbro, we will never let you down. We are the mighty K’Ogalo, we share the same values and let us grow the brands together,” he concluded.

Umbro products are being used by other African clubs which include FC, Black FC, Bloemfontein FC, and FC (South African Premier Soccer League); Township Rollers FC (Botswana Premier League); Zesco United FC (Zambian Premier League) and Accra ( Premier League).