Gor Mahia and Tusker warned ahead of Caf representation – Shimanyula

The Kakamega-based official reveals that K’Ogalo deserve their ticket for continental football next season

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has backed Kenya’s representatives Tusker and Gor Mahia to do well in continental football next season.

The Brewers will represent the country in the Caf Champions League after finishing at the top of the 18-team table by the end of June 30 as directed by Football Kenya Federation while Gor Mahia beat rivals AFC Leopards 4-1 on penalties to win the Shield Cup and a ticket to the Confederation Cup.

Shimanyula has told Goal the two teams will do well in their respective competitions and that they deserved to earn their tickets.

“Tusker and Gor Mahia is a good representation for Kenya in continental football,” Shimanyula told Goal on Sunday. “I want to congratulate them especially Gor Mahia for beating AFC Leopards, they deserved the ticket more than AFC.”

Tusker will be returning to the continental scene for the first time since 2016 while Gor have participated in this stage for the last three years.

However, Shimanyula has warned the two teams they will not finish among the best five teams in the top-flight table when the league concludes on August 22.

“But I want to warn the two teams [Tusker and Gor Mahia] they will not be among the top five teams when the season comes to an end, it will be tough for them now they have clinched tickets for continental action and may relax and forget we are still playing in the league,” Shimanyula continued.

“I have a feeling Homeboyz, Nairobi City Stars, KCB, and even Ulinzi Stars will now fight for the title, we still have at least six matches to play and it gives us the urge to win our matches, and I know the other teams will also fight to at least finish at the top.

“But for Tusker and Gor, I don’t see them making it, they have already achieved what they really wanted [ticket to continental] and may not be interested to finish at the top.

“It may end up being the first time in history that Kenya will have a Champions League representative who did not win the league, just mark this down and ask me when the season ends.”

On Sunday, Homeboyz roared into a 3-1 win against visiting Ulinzi Stars with the goals coming from Shami Kibwana, who notched a double, and Allan Wanga.