Gor Mahia and Tusker to miss Onyango, Meja for the weekend

The two are suspended pushing their teams to seek alternatives for the next round of the top-tier

assistant captain Joash Onyango is set to miss his second consecutive match when his team play on Saturday in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Round of 22.

The central defender was sent off against the same team a fortnight ago in a 1-1 draw at Moi Stadium in Kisumu. It is the same case for the Powermen's Villa Oromchan who was shown a straight red card in the aforementioned match.

Simon Munala of will also miss out on the Bankers' game at home against on Sunday. The coastal based side claimed a 2-1 win when the two teams last met. The Nairobi side has not defeated the Dockers in the last seven matches losing five of those.

Third-placed FC will have to play relegation-threatened Kisumu-All Stars without defender Sammy Meja who was dismissed in a 1-1 draw against Wazito FC last weekend as Elvis Osok misses out for Posta against after the accumulation of five yellow cards.

Gor Mahia lead the standings with 48 points from 21 matches followed by Kakamega who are four points less. 11-time league champions Tusker are third on 42 points having played 20 games.