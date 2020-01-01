Gor Mahia and Tusker to miss Onyango, Meja for the weekend
Gor Mahia assistant captain Joash Onyango is set to miss his second consecutive match when his team play Western Stima on Saturday in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Round of 22.
The central defender was sent off against the same team a fortnight ago in a 1-1 draw at Moi Stadium in Kisumu. It is the same case for the Powermen's Villa Oromchan who was shown a straight red card in the aforementioned match.
Simon Munala of KCB will also miss out on the Bankers' game at home against Bandari on Sunday. The coastal based side claimed a 2-1 win when the two teams last met. The Nairobi side has not defeated the Dockers in the last seven matches losing five of those.
Third-placed Tusker FC will have to play relegation-threatened Kisumu-All Stars without defender Sammy Meja who was dismissed in a 1-1 draw against Wazito FC last weekend as Elvis Osok misses out for Posta Rangers against Mathare United after the accumulation of five yellow cards.
Gor Mahia lead the standings with 48 points from 21 matches followed by Kakamega Homeboyz who are four points less. 11-time league champions Tusker are third on 42 points having played 20 games.