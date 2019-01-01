Gor Mahia and Sofapaka match change venue

Gor Mahia will have only two days to prepare for the Sunday's battle in Nakuru

The Kenyan Premier League match between Gor Mahia and Sofapaka has been moved to Nakuru.

The tie will now be staged at the Afraha Stadium as KPL ring changes to accommodate Gor Mahia’s plight after K’Ogalo failed to get an early flight from Angola to Nairobi.

“Due to Gor Mahia's travel constraints occasioned by lack of early flights out of Luanda to Nairobi, the Sofapaka versus Gor Mahia will now be played at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Sunday,” KPL said in a Twitter post.

Gor Mahia is expected in the country later in the day from Luanda, where they took part in a Caf Confederation Cup match. K’Ogalo went down 2-1 to Petro Atletico.

Gor Mahia is fourth, a place and a point behind third-placed Sofapaka.