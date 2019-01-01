Afcon
CECAFA Club Cup

Gor Mahia and Bandari learn Cecafa Kagame Cup group opponents

Comments()
Goal Kenya.
The tournament will see the participating teams pooled into four groups as Azam FC seek to defend the title

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia have arrived to participate at the Cecafa Kagame Cup.

K'Ogalo, who are representing Kenya after a two-year suspension was lifted by the Cecafa executive committee, following a case of indiscipline last year. This was after they had refused to take their bronze medals in the past.

Sportpesa Shield Cup winners Bandari have been placed in Group C and will face Uganda's giants and Champions KCCA and the defending champions Azam FC of Tanzania.

Editors' Picks

GROUP:- A – Rayon sports (Rwanda), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), KMC (Tanzania) and Atlabara (S.Sudan)-KIGALI

GROUP: B – Azam (holders, Tanzania), Mukura Victiory (Rwanda), Bandari (Kenya) and KCCA (Uganda)- Huye

GROUP C:-APR (Rwanda), Green Buffaloes (Zambia), Proline (Uganda) and Heegan (Somalia)- Kigali

Article continues below

GROUP D:- Gor Mahia (Kenya), DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo), KMKM ( Zanzibar) and AS Ports (DJIbouti)-Rubavu.

Two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

The tournament is expected to be held in Kigali, Rwanda from July 7-21 and will run concurrently with the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Egypt.

Close