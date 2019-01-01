Gor Mahia and Bandari learn Cecafa Kagame Cup group opponents

The tournament will see the participating teams pooled into four groups as Azam FC seek to defend the title

Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions have arrived to participate at the Cecafa Kagame Cup.

K'Ogalo, who are representing after a two-year suspension was lifted by the Cecafa executive committee, following a case of indiscipline last year. This was after they had refused to take their bronze medals in the past.

Sportpesa winners have been placed in Group C and will face 's giants and Champions KCCA and the defending champions Azam FC of .

GROUP:- A – Rayon sports (Rwanda), (DR Congo), KMC (Tanzania) and Atlabara (S.Sudan)-KIGALI

GROUP: B – Azam (holders, Tanzania), Mukura Victiory (Rwanda), Bandari (Kenya) and KCCA (Uganda)- Huye

GROUP C:-APR (Rwanda), Green Buffaloes (Zambia), Proline (Uganda) and Heegan (Somalia)- Kigali

GROUP D:- Gor Mahia (Kenya), DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo), KMKM ( Zanzibar) and AS Ports (DJIbouti)-Rubavu.

Two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

The tournament is expected to be held in Kigali, Rwanda from July 7-21 and will run concurrently with the 32nd edition of the , which will be held in .