Gor Mahia and Bandari learn Cecafa Kagame Cup group opponents
Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia have arrived to participate at the Cecafa Kagame Cup.
K'Ogalo, who are representing Kenya after a two-year suspension was lifted by the Cecafa executive committee, following a case of indiscipline last year. This was after they had refused to take their bronze medals in the past.
Sportpesa Shield Cup winners Bandari have been placed in Group C and will face Uganda's giants and Champions KCCA and the defending champions Azam FC of Tanzania.
GROUP:- A – Rayon sports (Rwanda), TP Mazembe (DR Congo), KMC (Tanzania) and Atlabara (S.Sudan)-KIGALI
GROUP: B – Azam (holders, Tanzania), Mukura Victiory (Rwanda), Bandari (Kenya) and KCCA (Uganda)- Huye
GROUP C:-APR (Rwanda), Green Buffaloes (Zambia), Proline (Uganda) and Heegan (Somalia)- Kigali
GROUP D:- Gor Mahia (Kenya), DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo), KMKM ( Zanzibar) and AS Ports (DJIbouti)-Rubavu.
Two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.
The tournament is expected to be held in Kigali, Rwanda from July 7-21 and will run concurrently with the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Egypt.