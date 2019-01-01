Gor Mahia and Agro Chemicals sign five-year sponsorship deal

The partnership comes as K'Ogalo struggled to raise funds to pay players and honour both their Caf and the league assignments

have entered into a five-year partnership deal with Agro Chemicals and Food Company.

The move will see the company advance Shs2 million to K'Ogalo who are preparing to face DC Motema Pembe in a Caf Confederation play-offs return leg next month.

The deal will see the Kisumu-based state corporation take advantage of the huge Gor Mahia fan base to market their flagship spirit products Patriot Gin and Patriot Vodka.

On the other hand, the heavyweights will earn Shs5 from every bottle sold. The deal will help the team settle players wages which have been an issue due to lack of a sponsor.

“I know we have many fans who can be patriotic. We had similar partnerships with some bread companies and our fans consumed the product well but the companies lacked the capacity to supply," Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier told the club's website.

The chair further pleaded with their fans to remain calm and continue to avoid the chaos which has been associated with them over a very long time.

“We have not had cases of hooliganism in the past five years and therefore I urge the fans not to start now. Just celebrate loudly but do not harass anyone,” Rachier added

Agro Chemicals and Food Company Chief Executive Officer Ashok Agrawal explained why they chose Gor Mahia as an ideal entity to do business with them.

“Football is not new to us since we have in the past sponsored a team in the top league and second division. This time, however, we decided to go for a partnership we believe works for both the football team and the company. That is why we chose Gor Mahia,” Agrawal said.

Article continues below

Gor Mahia captain Kenneth Muguna praised the deal saying it came at a very critical moment.

“We have persevered as the playing unit and I’m glad this deal has been signed. My prayer is fans consume responsibly but enthusiastically as the chairman said so the club earns enough for sustainability,” Muguna said.

Initially, Gor Mahia had signed a short-term deal with Keroche Breweries on Saturday 28th September.