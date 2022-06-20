Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards receive Ksh 2 million each promised by President Uhuru Kenyatta

The two arguably biggest teams in the country received the money on Monday which is a massive boost during their financial struggles

Football Kenya Federation Premier League rivals AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia have each received Ksh 2 million as part of the Ksh 24 million promised by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The pledge was made in the FKF-PL Mashemeji Derby game staged at the Moi Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 8 which ended 1-1. In that particular match, Ingwe had scored first courtesy of Victor Omune but their old rivals replied through Benson Omalla to ensure the points were shared.

The outgoing Head of State then went on to promise the teams Ksh 12 million each.

'The President has helped us a lot'

Gor Mahia's Secretary-General Samuel Ochola was thankful for the monetary support that the team received stating it will go a long way in meeting the club's financial demands.

"We are very grateful to his Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta as Gor Mahia," Ocholla said as quoted by Nation.

Nation

"The president had other engagements and the money was delivered to us by State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua. The President has helped us a lot and we really want to thank him for this money which will help us in settling issues in the club.

"We also want to thank the club patron and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and as Gor, we promise him that we will strive to do well and win more trophies."

Recently, the two teams received a combined Ksh 1.5 million after playing in the Madaraka Day Cup.

Gor Mahia won the match 6-5 in the shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. K'Ogalo bagged Ksh 1 million while their opponents were rewarded Ksh 500,000.

Article continues below

The Patrick Aussems-led team finished sixth in the concluded campaign with 46 points despite relying on their young and inexperienced players for most of the season after massive departures in the previous one.

Gor finished third with nine points more. Tusker successfully defended their title with Kakamega Homeboyz finishing second.