Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards KPL matches postponed owing to Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup

The league organisers have confirmed matches involving the two clubs will not be played this weekend

Kenyan Premier League ( ) have called off the matches involving and AFC which were scheduled for this weekend.

Gor Mahia were lined up to take on Kisumu All-Stars in Kisumu while AFC Leopards were scheduled to take on at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Also affected is the vs Zoo FC battle.

According to KPL CEO Jack Oguda, the three matches have been postponed since the affected clubs have more than four players in the Harambee Stars squad heading to for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

“We have called off matches involving Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, and Ulinzi Stars because the three clubs have players in the national team,” Oguda told Goal on Wednesday.

Article continues below

“ match was also supposed to be called off but they have said they will be okay to play minus their players.”

The Harambee Stars are due to depart for Kampala on Thursday ahead of the regional tournament which will kick-off on December 7. , who are the defending champions, have been drawn in Group C alongside Djibouti, , and Zanzibar.

Kenya, under coach Francis Kimanzi, will open their title defence against Djibouti before they face Tanzania and wind up their group matches against Zanzibar.