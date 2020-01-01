Gor Mahia against Western Stima has no favourite - Omino

The former Powermen tactician believes the two teams have an equal chance of winning their league match

Veteran coach Henry Omino believes there are no favourites when and clash in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match set for at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

In the reverse fixture played at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, both teams scored a goal in a 1-1 draw, but ended up finishing the game with ten men following the dismissals of Joash Onyango and Villa Oramchans.

"It is going to be tough, we do not have a clear favourite," Omino told Goal on Friday.

"K'Ogalo are not doing well, they are struggling and they were lucky to win their last game against Zoo FC. For Stima, some internal problems could have affected the players psychologically. These are the factors to determine Saturday's game."

However, the tactician believes the team which settles first will have a good chance of winning the game.

"It will all be determined in the first quarter of the game; if Gor Mahia settle and take their chances, they will have a better chance of winning and it is the same for Western Stima," Omino concluded.

The teams have met 21 times in the past; K'Ogalo have won 11 matches, drawn seven and lost three times, and the last three games have ended in draws.