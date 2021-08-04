Gor Mahia against Kakamega Homeboyz clash is 'tasteless' - Omollo

K'Ogalo are coming into the match aiming at completing the double over their opponents

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has conceded his charges will have nothing to play for apart from pride in Wednesday's Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment.

K'Ogalo will be hosting Kakamega Homeboyz aiming at completing the double after winning the last round fixture 2-1. The experienced tactician insists they are prepared to entertain and take three points.

Tasteless

"To be honest, there is nothing we are going for apart from pride and honouring the match, it is tasteless," Omollo told Goal on Wednesday.

"Realistically, there is nothing we are fighting for, and they have nothing they are fighting for; just three points that might not have an impact at the end of the day. But we will give our best and we will get a win.

"Yes, we have gone seven matches without a win but I have never been so confident of getting a win like now. We have most of our players available and the spirit is high."

Homeboyz are 'tricky' opponents

The former Posta Rangers coach has further insisted their visitors will not be a walk in the park owing to the quality they have.

"Yes, I am confident we will win but that takes nothing away from Homeboyz," Omollo continued.

"They have a good technical team as well as the players, and I know they will be aiming at causing an upset. But this is not their day, we are not under any pressure and all we want is to put a smile on the faces of our fans and supporters at large."

Gor Mahia are currently on 37 points from the 26 matches they have played while Homeboyz have three more.

K'Ogalo have played 26 matches this season, managing just 12 wins and four draws. They have lost 10 matches, scoring 31 goals and conceding 26 in the process. However, they were docked three points after skipping last weekend's match against sworn rivals AFC Leopards.

Homeboyz have almost the same stats, with the difference coming in goals where they have scored 37 and conceded 28.