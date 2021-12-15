Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards launch 2021/22 FKF Premier League new kits

Football Kenya Federation Premier League sides Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have launched their new kits for the 2021/22 season.

For the home kits, Gor Mahia have maintained their traditional green colours, while the away kit retains the usual white colours, with the green colour dominating its arms.

Similarly, AFC Leopards have maintained their blue and white hoops for their home kit while the away one carries the black and red colours. Unlike Gor Mahia, Ingwe have launched an orange kit as their third choice.

The 2021/22 season is already underway and the giants are experiencing different results.

As Gor Mahia continue to perform well, AFC Leopards are in the bottom half of the table.

Despite the fact Gor Mahia were participating in the Caf Confederation Cup - before they were eliminated by AS Otoho d'Oyo from Congo in the play-offs - they have remained a dominant side on the domestic front.

K'Ogalo are yet to lose a single game and are on top of the table - courtesy of a superior goal difference compared to KCB and Kakamega Homeboyz - with 18 points accrued from five wins and three draws.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards are continuing to flirt with a place in the relegation zone as they are 13th after winning just two games, drawing as many and losing five.

They failed to hold onto their lead against the struggling Vihiga Bullets over the weekend after they conceded a late penalty that denied them a straight second win; which would have been their first in the ongoing campaign.

Ingwe had beaten Posta Rangers for their second win in the season and the result lifted them just above the danger zone after they spent much time in the 15th-place.

The two giants have faced off in the first round of the Mashemeji derby, and Gor Mahia carried the day courtesy of Bonface Omondi's goal at Moi Sports Complex, Kasarani on October 20.

AFC Leopards will conclude this year's fixtures with games against Talanta FC and Kakamega Homeboyz on December 18 and 29, respectively.

As Gor Mahia chase a record 20th league title, they will face Kakamega Homeboyz on the 19th of this month before a clash against Nairobi City Stars on December 30.