Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Tusker learn their opponent as FKF releases fixtures

The Football Kenya Federation has on Friday released the fixtures of the Kenyan Premier League set to start next weekend.

League will start next weekend

2021/22 season annulled

Clubs learn their opponents

WHAT HAPPENED: The Kenya government through the Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba reinstated the former regime.

The Competitions Committee has now released the fixtured for the top tier that will start on November 19.

WHAT IS IN THE FIXTURE: Gor Mahia will start their campaign against Nzoia Sugar at Nyayo Stadium while AFC Leopards make a trip to Lang'ata to play Ulinzi Stars. Tusker are scheduled to play Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium.

Posta Rangers will play Mathare United as Bandari host Sofapaka in Round 1. Vihiga Bullets and Wazito are scheduled to play each other while Talanta play host to Kariobangi Sharks. KCB will be away against Police as Nairobi City Stars entertain Bidco United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The National Executive Council annulled the 2021/22 season that was run by the FKF Transition Committee, stating it was illegal. As a result, no team was relegated and it affected lower tiers too since promotions and relegations were also annulled.

Tusker had won the cancelled campaign with Kakamega Homeboyz finishing second.

IN THREE PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: Fans will be happy to return to stadiums next weekend to cheer on their respective teams as supporters hope Fifa will soon lift the suspension imposed on the country after government interference.