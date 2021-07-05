Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Betsafe agree on reduction of sponsorship fees

The clubs have, however, not revealed the amount they are set to receive according to the terms of the new deal

Football Kenya Federation Premier League sides AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia have reached an agreement with Betsafe to reduce sponsorship fees.

Citing the challenges they have faced recently, the local heavyweights have explained why they have entered into a new agreement with their financial partner almost six months after signing the partnership deal.

When they first signed the three-year deal in December 2020, AFC Leopards were to get KSh40 million per year while Gor Mahia were to receive KSh55 million per year from Betsafe.

The clubs have, however, not stated what amount they will receive after the new agreement was signed.

What has been agreed on

"For a long time now, the betting industry has encountered a backdrop of external challenges. This includes the Covid-19 pandemic, a ban on mainstream advertising and fans not being allowed in the stadia; these factors have negatively affected our principal sponsor Betsafe," statement by the AFC Leopards chair Dan Shikanda, seen by Goal, read.

"Despite the challenges mentioned, Betsafe has continued to strongly support the club and our activities, especially during these unique times.

"For these reasons, we’ve had frank, honest and intense discussions with our partners on how to proceed with our fledgling relationship. Consequently, we have agreed on a minor adjustment to our sponsorship engagement over the three seasons.

"Furthermore, it has been agreed that the second-year sponsorship will start right away despite the current season still in progress. I, therefore, urge the Ingwe family to continue supporting our principal partner, Betsafe, for the faith and commitment they have shown to our club."

Gor Mahia's statement

"We have had intense discussions and we are happy to announce that for the interests of our fans, our players and the sustenance of our league activities, we have reached a mutual agreement with Betsafe on a minor reduction in the sponsorship fee," Gor Mahia said on their part.

"Furthermore, our sponsor Betsafe have gone a step further and have made an advanced payment even before the second season starts as a strong gesture of the long-term commitment to supporting the club's activities."

The clubs have addressed the issue around the sponsorship deals after rumours had it that the betting firm was ready to cancel the deal altogether had the teams not agreed on a fee reduction plan.