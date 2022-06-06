Gor Mahia’s Aduda points out who is to blame after Betsafe terminated sponsorship deal

The betting firm left before their deal with both K’Ogalo and Ingwe expired and the official now blames the sports ministry

Gor Mahia sporting director Omomdi Aduda has blamed the ministry of sports for the exit of their sponsor Betsafe.

Recently, the betting firm terminated the contract they had signed in 2020 with K’Ogalo and AFC Leopards, and Aduda feels the ministry has played a part in their exit.

"The sponsor has left and there are no funds. Who is going to come onboard and there is even no money coming from the Football Kenya Federation," Aduda told GOAL.

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sponsor had reduced the money by half, and the clubs were paying the players half of their salaries.

"Now even that half salary is gone. Instead of getting solutions, we are getting more problems. Getting another sponsor on board is not going to be easy. What will happen in the meantime?

"What will happen if by the end of the week Bandari pulls out of its sponsorship or Nzoia Sugar pulls out of the club?"

The K’Ogalo official said the solution will only be available if the transition committee – formed by the Cabinet Secretary of Sports Amina Mohamed – is ready to engage all stakeholders.

"So this confusion must end and people must swallow their pride," he added.

"We do not have a solution and we must get it first. People must sit down and see what it is, and why should people fight over leadership.

"We cannot be sitting pretty in the office thinking the problem will solve itself. It will not solve itself unless we sit at a round table and ‘say this is what is good for the country.’ Can we swallow our pride and ensure that we get back to the fold?"

Aduda also poured cold water on the effort of the 12-member committee to amend the FKF constitution.

"FKF has its own mechanism of solving this problem, can everybody wake up because we have a bigger problem and this is just the beginning," he concluded.

"All these things that people are pretending to be doing, including the transition committee, will not work unless Fifa is on board. How are you going to amend that constitution? Even if you force people to go and adapt it, how will it be ratified?

"You cannot use it if Fifa has not ratified it, and in the meantime, we are under suspension and there is no meaningful communication between Kenya and Fifa.

"Whatever needs to be done, must be done within the confines of the FKF constitution if we want to have Fifa on board."